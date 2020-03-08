BioLife saves lives, rewards donors

DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.