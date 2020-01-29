DeKALB — The Center for Black Studies is hosting a Black Heritage Month Kickoff on Monday. The event will hold the second annual The Dr.LaVerne Gyant Lecture Series and feature Yolanda King as a speaker. 

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m at the Center for Black Studies located at 621 W. Lincoln Highway.

King is the Interim Assistant Dean for Student Affairs and is an associate professor of law at NIU. The lecture will be discussing the topic of the exploitation of black culture and creativity.

Throughout the month of February, the Center for Black Studies will be hosting several events to honor Black History Month.

