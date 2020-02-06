The schedule has changed for the NIU Board of Trustees Committee Meetings for Feb. 13, according to a news release from the university.
The committee for Academic Affairs, Student Affairs, and Personal will meet at 8:30 a.m. The committee for Finance, Audit, Compliance, Facilities and Operations will meet at 10:45 a.m. The committee for Research and Innovation, Legal and Legislative Affairs will meet at 12:45 p.m. A Board of Trustees special meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m.
All meetings will take place in the Board of Trustees room, Altgeld 315. The meeting for the executive committee has been canceled.