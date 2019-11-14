UFA at board

Members of the United Faculty Alliance applaud the ratification of the union's contract.

 Noah Thornburgh

DeKALB — The United Faculty Alliance’s contract was ratified by the Board of Trustees.

The contract follows 2 years of negotiations and includes across-the-board salary increases, layoff protections and workload guarantees.

“This is a special board meeting in every sense of the word,” NIU President Lisa Freeman said. “The incredible value of our faculty cannot be overstated.”

The contract will address salary compression and inversion found in the University’s 2015-2016 Faculty Salary Study. Salary compression occurs when the difference between the salary of new tenure-track hires and the salary of senior professors decreases. A new tenure-track hire’s salary exceeding a senior professor’s is an inversion.

The study found salary compression to be widespread across the university.

Chairperson Dennis Barsema echoed Freeman’s comments on the importance of faculty.

“What are the strengths of NIU?” Barsema said. “At the top of that list is our faculty.”

