BREAKING: Three NIU basketball players charged with retail theft

Men’s basketball senior guard Dante Thorpe, junior guard Eugene German and sophomore guard Zaire Mateen have been suspended indefinitely after being charged with retail theft Wednesday, according to a DeKalb County Police Report.
“We are aware of the incident involving three members of our program and are very disappointed in their actions as they do not reflect the high standards that we have for our student-athletes,” Head Coach Mark Montgomery said, according to an NIU Athletics email sent Monday by Director of Communications Jeremy Reid. “As a result, each of these three student-athletes has been suspended indefinitely from competition.”
Mateen transferred to NIU after averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game during his lone season at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Thorpe is entering his final season with the Huskies and averaged 10.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game with the Huskies during their 2017-18 season.
German led the Mid-American Conference in scoring last season with 20.6 points per content and notched All-MAC Second Team during the 2017-18 campaign.
German was charged with battery by the NIU police department Aug. 7, according to a DeKalb County Circuit Court report. He has a status hearing for the battery charge 9 a.m Thursday.
UPDATE: Junior guard Eugene German has been named to the preseason All-Mid-American Conference team, according to an Oct. 30 news release.