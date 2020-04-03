ok
Courtesy DeKalb County UNITES

DeKALB — DeKalb County UNITES, a local small business support group, is running a live webinar series called “Getting Ready for Recovery.”  The webinars will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through the service Zoom.

The first webinar will be held 2 p.m. Friday and will address topics like the Paycheck Protection Program, Families First Coronavirus Response Act and Economic Injury Disaster Loan. 

To access the link for the Zoom meeting and view the webinar, register on the DeKalb County UNITES website.

More News Stories

Holmes Student Center to be used as quarantine site
News
breaking

Holmes Student Center to be used as quarantine site

  • Northern Star Staff
  • Updated

DeKALB — The university will be opening up the Holmes Student Center hotel to be used as an alternative housing facility for those unable to self-quarantine, according to a Friday email sent by NIU President Lisa Freeman. 

Business support group to hold webinar series
News

Business support group to hold webinar series

  • Updated

DeKALB — DeKalb County UNITES, a local small business support group, is running a live webinar series called “Getting Ready for Recovery.”  The webinars will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through the service Zoom.

All summer classes to be held online
News
featured

All summer classes to be held online

  • Northern Star Staff
  • Updated

DeKALB — All 2020 summer courses for undergraduate, graduate and law students will be taught online instead of in-person due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a Thursday email sent out by NIU President Lisa Freeman. 