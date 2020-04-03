Business support group to hold webinar series

DeKALB — DeKalb County UNITES, a local small business support group, is running a live webinar series called “Getting Ready for Recovery.” The webinars will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through the service Zoom.
The first webinar will be held 2 p.m. Friday and will address topics like the Paycheck Protection Program, Families First Coronavirus Response Act and Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
To access the link for the Zoom meeting and view the webinar, register on the DeKalb County UNITES website.