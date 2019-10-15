food (copy)

In this Aug. 6 photo, Logan Nielsen, junior sports management major, eats lunch with his friends at New Hall Dining.

 Sophie Myong | Northern Star

DeKALB — NIU Campus Dining Services and Dietetic Interns will host a "Parks & Recreation" themed dinner.

The dinner will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. It will be located in New Residence Hall, Community Center New Hall Dining at 1155 Lincoln Dr. North.

The All You Can Eat dinner costs $8.95. Acceptable forms of payment include Meal Plans, Huskie Bucks, Flex Dollars, along with Visa, Mastercard and American Express. 

The interns will host events such as "Parks & Recreation" sitcom trivia, highlight reel, a photobooth, raffle prizes and more.

More food will be served for this dinner than on a normal day. There is a special item featured at the deli, pizza, fryer and grill. A waffle station has been added as well.

This event is open to students on- and off-campus. Residency in New Hall is not required.

For any questions or concerns regarding the event, students can reach Campus Dining Services at dining@niu.edu. New Hall Dining can be reached at 815-753-7656.

