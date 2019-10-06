DeKALB — National Ombuds Day is Thursday, and NIU will host events throughout the week to raise awareness of the office.
The Office of the Ombudsperson at NIU is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The office is a confidential and neutral resource for settling disputes and raising concerns.
Kindness Rocks
Painted ‘kindness rocks’ and a history of the Office of the Ombudsperson will be displayed Monday at the Holmes Student Center, outside the College Grind.
Doughnuts and a Drawing
Doughnuts, representing the ‘O’ in ‘Ombudsperson,’ will be available 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Holmes Student Center Lobby.
Koffee with Klaper
Students can converse with Ombudsperson Sarah Klaper and staffers Gay Campbell and Hafsa Jamalvi 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Holmes Student Center, Room 601. Coffee and cinammon rolls will be provided.