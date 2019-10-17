Outdoor Adventures to host Starved Rock hike

Summer morning cascade.

Cascade after the morning Summer rain in St. Louis Canyon. Starved Rock State Park, Illinois, U.S.A.

Outdoor Adventures, a program of University Recreation and Wellness that provides outdoor activities to the NIU community, is hosting a day hike through Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3.

The deadline for registration is Oct. 29, and the cost is $10 for students and $25 for faculty, staff and the general public, according to the NIU Events Calendar.

Those who attend will meet at the Adventure Center, 325 N. Annie Glidden Road. Transportation and lunch will be provided, according to the calendar.

For more information, contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu.edu or 815–753–9423.

RAMP Center for Independent Living is hosting Special Education Training at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to give parents with disabled children information on the special education services. 

