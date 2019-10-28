DeKALB — NIU will host the second open house of the school year Monday, Nov. 11.
Potential students will be given a chance to learn more about the university's organizations, courses and services. Visitors will get a chance to greet and ask questions to the NIU administrators and staff.
Other activities include a tour of the different campus facilities and dorm halls, and also the chance to talk with financial advisers to see how NIU can be affordable. During the process participants will be offered a chance to fill out an application for the university for free.
The tour will be led by current students, and they will guide participants throughout the campus while answering questions. Participants are expected to park at Convocation Center parking lot, where a bus will take them to the Holmes Student Center.
In order to participate in the event applicants must register on the school website at www.NIU.edu
For extra information call the Office of Admissions at 815-753-0446 or by email at admissions@niu.edu