DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.