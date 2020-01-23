DeKALB — With Illinois suffering its sixth consecutive year of population decline in 2019 and the census count approaching, local officials are urging residents to participate in the 2020 Census.
Every ten years the Census Bureau counts how many residents are living in the United States to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s also used to distribute federal funds to local communities, according to Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution.
Mayor Jerry Smith announced a proclamation at a Jan. 13 city council meeting to prepare for the 2020 Census with a Complete Count Committee. The committee’s goal is to include all hard to count populations — including renters, students, low-income households, African Americans, Hispanics, homeless and elderly — within the community, according to the proclamation.
While April 1 is Census Day, notices and forms will start arriving in the mail on Mar. 12, giving residents information on how they can access and submit their information, according to the 2020 Census website. For households who don’t respond to the Census, follow-ups will begin in April and wrap up at the end of July.
How does the Census work?
Once each household receives a census form, they’ll have the option to complete it and mail back a paper form back, complete it over the phone, provide responses to an in-person enumerator or online, according to census.gov.
This is the first time households will have the option to participate in the federal questionnaire by using their phone, tablet or computer, making it easier for those who speak a different language.
When residents receive a Census form, one person in the household should fill it out for everyone. The questions for each person will include name, relationship to the person filling it out, sex, age, date of birth, race and whether each person is of Hispanic origin.
The questionnaire won’t ask for a person’s Social Security Number, bank account information, political party affiliation, religion or citizenship status.
College students living in residence halls will be counted at the student’s housing rather than at their parents’ or guardians’ homes, according to the 2020 Census website. The Census Bureau will contact an administrator at the university to gather the correct data.
By Dec. 31, as required by law, the Census Bureau reports the population count and the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives to each state, according to the Census Bureau website.
How does the Census impact Illinois?
While the state has declined in population by 168,700 people from 2010 to 2019, Illinois could lose one or possibly two U.S. House Representatives and federal funding, according to the Illinois Policy Institute.
Illinois has seen a decline in congressional seats for years. In 1948, Illinois had 25 congressional districts and today has 18. The decline could be due to southern states increasing in population, so the northern and midwestern states risk losing a seat or two to keep the total number of representatives at 435, according to an analysis by Election Data Services.
Illinois also has a high percentage of hard to count residents, particularly immigrants. The state is the nation’s sixth-highest for those who are foreign-born, with 1.8 million immigrants, according to a report by the New American Economy.
In the 2010 Census, the bureau estimates it missed 59,800 Illinois residents, with a result of the state losing $122 million in federal health funding, according to the George Washington Institute of Public Policy.
To encourage census participation in the state, the operating budget for fiscal year 2020 allocated $29 million to the Department of Human Services for census outreach.