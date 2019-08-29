New Hope Missionary Baptist Church is welcoming students and the DeKalb community to start a discussion following the video posted online of an officer choking an Aurora man.
The event will start at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Rd.
Representatives from the DeKalb Police Department and the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Department will be present to answer questions and engage in conversation from the NIU and DeKalb community.
The community meeting comes after a video that went viral on social media after a DeKalb police officer was shown choking a man during a police stop on Aug 24.