DeKALB - On Oct. 9, the City of DeKalb began accepting applications for Human Service Funding in 2020.
If the DeKalb City Council approves the budget for the next fiscal year, grant funds will total approximately $150,000, According to a press release. The grant will be available to local nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status, who provide services to elderly, the homeless/at risk homeless, victims of domestic violence, individuals with disabilities, at-risk children and people of low income.
City of DeKalb Human Services Funds are distributed on an annual basis, according to the release. In the fiscal year 2019, the budget was approved for $144,500.
Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 8, 2019. All applications must be completed with the necessary attachments to be considered. Late and/or incomplete submissions will not be considered.
For more information, contact Community Service Coordinator Joanne Rouse at 815-748-2366.