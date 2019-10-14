DeKALB - On Oct. 9, the City of DeKalb began accepting applications for Human Service Funding in 2020. 

If the DeKalb City Council approves the budget for the next fiscal year, grant funds will total approximately $150,000, According to a press release. The grant will be available to local nonprofits with 501(c)(3) status, who provide services to elderly, the homeless/at risk homeless, victims of domestic violence, individuals with disabilities, at-risk children and people of low income.

City of DeKalb Human Services Funds are distributed on an annual basis, according to the release. In the fiscal year 2019, the budget was approved for $144,500.

Completed applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 8, 2019. All applications must be completed with the necessary attachments to be considered. Late and/or incomplete submissions will not be considered.

For more information, contact Community Service Coordinator Joanne Rouse at 815-748-2366.

More News Stories

News

Police statistics website ready by the end of month, Petragallo says

  • Dan Doren | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — DeKalb Police Chief John Petragallo spoke at the Student Association’s State of the SA and town hall meeting Monday night to discuss the progress of a police statistics website as well as the department’s community relations and training initiatives, in light of an Aug. 24 use of fo…

City Clerk refuses to comply with ordinance
News
featured

City Clerk refuses to comply with ordinance

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — City Clerk Lynn Fazekas said she won’t be complying with an ordinance ordering the city clerk to share the city seal with the executive assistant to the city manager.