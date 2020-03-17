DeKALB — The City of DeKalb has canceled “non-essential” board, council, commission and ward meetings until April 10 while keeping city offices and City Council meetings open to the public.
The city announced the changes in a Tuesday news release and said that “precautions are being taken to ensure that public services continue to be delivered.”
Administrative hearings March 23 and April 6 have been canceled, and the hearings from those dates have been rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. April 20 at the DeKalb Police Department, 700 W. Lincoln Highway. Payments can still be processed online for ordinance violations and parking tickets with additional fees applied.
City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission meetings held each Wednesday are exempt from the cancellations and will continue as planned. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order allowing elected officials to use telecommunication when necessary.
The meetings are still open to the public with the city encouraging community members to watch the meetings through GATV channel 14, the city’s website or YouTube. Additionally, the city has set up an Online Public Comment Forum for those in the public looking to participate during meetings.
The Community Development Department will also continue processing requests for plan review and building permits with Plan Review Submissions and Building Permit Applications being available online.