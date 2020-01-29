DeKALB — A few city council members, including alderman Carolyn Morris, gave out their phone numbers to constituents who wish to voice their concerns specifically about the McDowell case Monday night during the city council meeting.
A viral video from August showed Elonte McDowell being choked by a DeKalb Police officer and stunned by a stun gun. The charges against the police officer were declined by a grand jury.
Morris said she only gets a couple of calls a week, and constituents only call when it is important.
"I had a call last night at 11:30," Morris said. "People only call when it's really important — and it was. The guy who called me called because a man outside of his building just then was tased down on the ground and bit by dogs. In conclusion, it was the wrong guy; it wasn't even the guy they were looking for."
Morris said she wants to learn all she can about her community and how she can fix it.
"I am really accessible and I care about the problem no matter how big or how small it may be," Morris said. "I am happy to hear about it. Learning about what everyone here cares about is key to making this community what it wants to be."