DeKALB — The city saw an increase of $411,000 in revenue for this year's budget.
City council members and the Finance Advisory Committee held the first out of two special joint meetings on Monday to review the Fiscal Year 2020 proposed budget.
The overall budget proposed for 2020 is $103 million in revenue and $101.8 million in expenses, City Manager Bill Nicklas said.
Most of the meeting revolved around the general fund budget and special revenue funds.
“The budget is about services, and how we intend to pay for them and how do we arrive at decisions with respect to the priorities and prioritization of the services that we intend to provide,” Nicklas said.
Mayor Jerry Smith called the proposed budget “the most complete narrative I’ve seen in city budgets.”
General Fund
The General Fund is the general operating fund of the city. It’s used to account for all financial resources associated with governments that aren’t required to be accounted for in another fund, according to the proposed budget. Nicklas said the FY20 budget shows an increase of $411,000 in revenue from FY19’s budget.
Nicklas said the general fund budget accounts for 192 full-time positions, which is five fewer than FY19, and 40 part-time positions, which is four fewer than FY19. This is the lowest staffing level the city has seen since FY13, according to the proposed budget.
In February, four high-level employees were among the seven layoffs within the city that was supposed to save $1.1 million in savings within the General Fund but instead saved $580,000 in 2019, according to an Oct. 30 Northern Star article.
Nicklas pointed out that DeKalb residents with limited health care options are getting a fire department paramedic to provide on-the-go healthcare instead of paying for insurance – this caused the ambulance fees in the budget to double over the last two years.
Seeing that there was a rising trend in ambulance fees, Nicklas proposed to take $250,000 out of the refuse fund and put it into ambulance services.
The DeKalb Police Department, which has a proposed budget of $28.9 million, includes an initiative to pilot a body camera program. The study allows a group of officers to test several models of cameras and select the best option for their technological needs, according to the proposed budget.
Special Revenue Funds
Special Revenue Funds are used to account for the proceeds of specific revenue sources that are restricted by law or administrative action to expenditures for specified purposes, according to the proposed budget.
The Motor Fuel Tax Fund is a Special Revenue Fund that can only be used for certain costs related to street maintenance and improvement projects. The fund accounts for the use of the City's share of state gasoline taxes, which amounts to a proposed allocation of $1.68 million for the FY20 budget.
In January, DeKalb started to oversee all public transportation within the DeKalb area. The state funds 61% of DeKalb's public transit costs while the second largest source is NIU with 22%.
“It's a $10.8 million budget, and much of that gets spent every year,” Nicklas said. “We’ll have a reserve at the end of the year of about $2.9 million.”
Nicklas said the remaining balance will be saved for a possible transit facility and new buses in the future.
City council members and FAC members will continue to review the budget at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the DeKalb Municipal Building, 200 S. Fourth St.
At the regular city council meeting Monday, there will be a public hearing of the proposed budget and it’ll be up for a first reading vote.