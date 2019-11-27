city council 2

Fernando Lopez | Northern Star

DeKALB — The city will begin to tax 3% on recreational marijuana starting Jan. 1. This is the maximum amount the city can tax, based on state law.

The ordinance was unanimously passed at Monday night’s city council meeting.

State law allows for the city to tax sales of recreational marijuana up to 3%.

Fifth Ward Alderperson Scott McAdams said he’d be open to reviewing the tax rate in six months to a year because his personal goal for the city is to capture as much money as possible from recreational and medical marijuana sales.

In September, the DeKalb County Board approved an additional tax of 0.75% on cannabis sales within municipalities. The 0.75% would go directly to the DeKalb County, Nicklas said.

“Almost every other municipality that’s approved has gone up to 3% no matter what their county taxes have been set at so I think that there is no competitive advantage,” Second Ward Alderperson Bill Finucane said.

Council members also approved a Chicago-based medical marijuana dispensary, BQ Enterprises, to set up shop at 700 Peace Road. BQ Enterprises does not plan to sell recreational marijuana when it opens, according to city zoning documents.

City staff recommended a one year time limit for the company to obtain a state-issued license and an additional six months after the issuance of a state license to complete the build-out of the tenant space, according to the Nov. 25 agenda.

In March 2017, the dispensary was approved to set up a business, but couldn’t after failing to get a state license because Illinois wasn’t issuing them to DeKalb County at the time, according to Oct. 23 Planning and Zoning Commission agenda.

More News Stories

City to tax recreational marijuana at 3%
News

City to tax recreational marijuana at 3%

  • Updated

DeKALB — The city will begin to tax 3% on recreational marijuana starting Jan. 1. This is the maximum amount the city can tax, based on state law.

City budget gets push back from clerk
News

City budget gets push back from clerk

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — The DeKalb City Council moved forward Monday with a 2020 budget on first and second readings despite back and forth debate between council members and City Clerk Lynn Fazekas.

News

Student groups dance traditional at Culture Fest

  • Ashley Dwy | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — Members of the Thai dance group, the Indonesian student group, the Tagalog class, and members of the Foreign Language Residence Program all performed traditional dances or sang traditional songs at Culture Fest on Thursday in the Campus Life Building, room 100.

SA becomes 'Student Government Association'
News

SA becomes 'Student Government Association'

  • Dan Doren | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — The SA will be adding a ‘G’ between its initials, as the Senate approved a resolution Sunday to change the name from Student Association to Student Government Association.

City considers water system improvement spending
News
featured

City considers water system improvement spending

  • Dan Doren | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — The city looks to spend $900,000 more in water system improvements for FY20, as it projects the same amount in water sales revenue as FY19, at $385,000, according to the proposed FY20 budget.