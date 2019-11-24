DeKALB — “Trans people deserve respect, whether a person understands or not.”

“You can be trans and embrace your ethnic and racial heritage.”

“I will support trans people by using their pronouns and unlearning the harmful behavior of making assumptions based on appearance or name.”

These are just some of the messages left by students on the leaves and rocks for the Transgender Week of Remembrance’s collaborative art piece resembling a tree.

Students are able to stop by the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center at any time from now until Nov. 22 to contribute to this collaborative art piece, a tree with paper leaves and rocks at the bottom of its vase. Students wrote notes on a paper leaf and attach it to the tree, or write a note on a rock and drop it in the vase.

The collaborative art project this year is intended to give space to process some of the hardships transgender people face, so that people can write or draw messages of support and resilience in response to these challenging topics and feelings, Pen Novus, student organizer, said.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on Nov. 20. This day honors the memory of transgender people who lost their lives due to hate crimes, according to the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center’s informational sheet.

For anyone who may know someone who lost their life due to a hate crime, the project’s goal is to provide comfort and space for those to say what they need to, Novus said.

“I think a lot of the time when we talk about Trans Day or Trans Remembrance, it’s for a very sad reason,” Ariel Owens, assistant director of the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, said. “Often, we’re memorializing people who have been hurt or murdered due to violence against trans people. So, I think the reason this project is so important is because it’s this beautiful piece of art that you look at; the leaves are filled with positive messages and affirmations and support.”

This project is centered around the collaboration of everyone, primarily those who are transgender, but also for those who are cisgender allies.

“Oftentimes, marginalized groups can feel like they have no one,” Trevon Smith, president of media club, said. “This collaborative art piece shows that we can come together and support one another.”

By writing affirmations and support on a leaf or on a rock for this project, students can demonstrate allyship, Owens said.

“When there’s so much negativity, it can be easy to dwell,” Owen said. “As an ally, when we can bring more support and joy and reminders that we see people and we value them, I think we should take those opportunities.”

Although this event is for both trans allies and trans people, it’s important for non-trans people to give trans people the space they need this week, Smith said.

“It’s good to make sure that we’re centering around trans people and that we don’t take up any space as supporters of trans people,” Smith said. “We need to give trans people their space and time this week.”

More News Stories

City considers water system improvement spending
News
featured

City considers water system improvement spending

  • Dan Doren | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — The city looks to spend $900,000 more in water system improvements for FY20, as it projects the same amount in water sales revenue as FY19, at $385,000, according to the proposed FY20 budget.

News

Students ask about studying abroad at 'speed dating' event

  • Dan Doren | Contributor
  • Updated

Students’ questions about safety, payment, transportation and culture shock were answered by past participants in NIU’s study abroad programs at the study abroad speed dating event Wednesday at Altgeld Hall, room 100.

+4
From Kenya to NIU
News
featured

From Kenya to NIU

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief
  • Updated

DeKALB — As Revela Odhuno envisions the moment she will walk across the stage to receive her bachelor’s degree in nursing, her eyes light up, and the corners of her mouth are drawn up by joy. She didn’t think she would go to college. She didn’t even think she would go to high school. Yet her…

University model assists in weather-related campus closures
News

University model assists in weather-related campus closures

  • Justin Kelley | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — With winter weather approaching, now is the time for students and faculty to take a look at the policies and procedures the university takes regarding school closures. The university has several processes it takes to determine if the school will be closing.