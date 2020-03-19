Commencement postponed until August, university says

DeKALB — The university has postponed the May graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a March 19 email released by NIU President Lisa Freeman.
The graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies have been rescheduled for Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, respectively, according to the email. Both ceremonies will be held at the Convocation Center.
“We are committed to honoring and celebrating your accomplishments and are making plans to do so in August,” Freeman said.
Students planning to graduate in the spring semester will be given the option to walk at the August ceremony or the fall semester’s December ceremony. Whether students choose to walk in August or December, they will not have to pay additional graduation fees.
Law school graduates will receive a separate announcement for the timing of their commencement ceremony.
Students’ status as graduates of NIU will not be affected by the postponement of the commencement ceremonies, according to the email. Graduating students will receive their degrees by mail in May.