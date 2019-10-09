NIU STEM Fest will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Convocation Center, 1525 West Lincoln Highway.
STEM Fest is an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering and math for all ages.
There will be added bus stops at the Convocation Center for this day only. The Route 16 and 2L HuskieLine buses will stop directly in front of the building for STEM Fest.
A bus ride is available to the public for 50 cents and free for NIU faculty and students with a current NIU One Card. Free parking will be available at the Convocation Center as well.