DeKALB — COVID-19 concerns have caused the administration to extend NIU's spring break through March 22.

NIU faculty will create alternative ways to teach courses to replace face-to-face instruction. Modified courses will begin on Monday, March 23 and end Saturday, April 4, according to an email sent to students, faculty and staff by NIU President Lisa Freeman. 

According to the email the university aims to resume to face-to-face instruction Monday, April 6.

All faculty and staff will continue their regular work schedules.

Residence and dining halls and campus will remain open. Students have the option of staying on campus. Facilities including housing, dining, library and recreation will also be available to students but will have modified hours.

The university has no further comment at this time, Tom Parisi, editorial associate for the Office of Institutional Communications, said in an email.

Visit the NIU COVID-19 website and regularly check NIU emails for more information.

The Northern Star will continue to update as more information is made available.

