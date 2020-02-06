DeKALB — A public hearing is set for Monday night’s city council meeting for residents to give their opinion on a new five-year community development block grant.
The Community Development Block Grant is a federally funded program aimed to increase housing, community and economic opportunities for low-income and moderate-income residents in the city, according to the Feb. 10 city council agenda.
The public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at the DeKalb Municipal Center, 200 S. Fourth Street. Information received from residents at the public hearing will be used to develop the draft consolidated plan for 2020 through 2024 and the 2020 annual action plan.
The public hearing portion of the development of the plan creates the opportunity for citizen participation in setting long-term five-year strategies and short-term actions to meet priority needs, according to the agenda.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires submission of a consolidated plan from the city that establishes a vision for five-year community development actions that address needs in four areas: homelessness, special needs populations, housing and community and economic development.
In addition to the consolidated plan, an annual action plan that lists the activities to address the objectives planned for the grant must be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
A resolution to approve one year of funds for the consolidated plan and annual action plan will be up for a vote at Monday night’s meeting.
The 2020 allocation is estimated to be approximately $400,000, according to the agenda. The action plan must include a budget for the coming year that is based on the five-year objectives within the consolidated plan, according to the agenda.