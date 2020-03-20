Council to vote on temporary carry-out liquor license

DeKALB — DeKalb city council members will vote on an ordinance Monday that will allow restaurants with existing liquor licenses to sell alcohol with carry-out meals in light of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision to close dine-in restaurants.
City Manager Bill Nicklas recommended the short-term remedy to help sustain local restaurants and their employees, according to the March 23 city council agenda.
The proposal allows beer and wine only to be sold with carry-out meals and wouldn’t apply to drive-throughs or deliveries, according to the agenda. Alcohol sold with a carry-out order would allow customers to be carded on the premises to ensure their age was verified by a server. Food sold with the alcohol would be classified as full meals, not snacks.
The provisional package liquor license would end on June 30 and the temporary license would cost $250, according to the agenda.
Other business
An ordinance to demolish the former Applebee’s Restaurant, 2411 Sycamore Road, to construct Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will also be up for a vote on Monday.
The new 3,357 square foot building will include a drive-through and outdoor eating area, according to the agenda. The restaurant will have 95 seats inside, 26 outdoor seats and a drive-through with two lanes for ordering.
The restaurant is also requesting a waiver to the parking requirements that currently has 46 parking spaces and two handicap accessible spaces. The parking lot would need 76 spaces, based on the projected square footage of the restaurant.
The number of parking spaces at the Batavia and Naperville Raising Cane’s location is less than what is being proposed for DeKalb. The restaurant estimates that 80% of their business is generated from their drive-through.
A revised consideration to turn the former O’Leary’s Irish Pub and Grill, 260 E. Lincoln Highway, into a Mexican restaurant called El Jimador Mexican Grill will be discussed amongst council members.
Most council members at the March 9 meeting supported the idea of a new Mexican grill downtown but didn’t support funding 40% of total project costs which would be $273,640.
The revised consideration offers two other options for council members to consider. One option includes funding $129,100 costs of the project which includes the eligible tax increment financing and outside fencing. The second option includes only the TIF eligible costs of $124,100.
The city plans to move City Hall to the former First National Bank building, 164. E. Lincoln Highway, on April 3.
After the move, City Council meetings will be held at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., in the Yusunas Room and a resolution to approve the technical work for the broadcast center will be up for a vote Monday night.
In order for meetings to be televised, the city will be using new equipment from Keycode Media which will cost $42,816 including installation and training for the new broadcast system.