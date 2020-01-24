DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.