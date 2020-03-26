DeKALB — Another positive coronavirus case has been identified in DeKalb County, bringing the county's total up to four.
The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is an adult in their 30s.
Illinois has 2,538 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, with a total of 16,631 persons tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 or have had contact with someone diagnosed or under evaluation are advised to stay home and call their healthcare provider, according to the news release.
