Coronavirus COVID-19

Colored visualization of electron microscopy photo of the coronavirus COVID-19

 GettyImages

DeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department announced the first death of the coronavirus in the county Monday.

The person was in their 50s, and the county had announced when they tested positive for COVID-19, according to a health department release.

"I want to express my deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the resident," Public Health Administrator Lisa Gonzalez said for the release. "We will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers and first responders and protect the people in our community."

The county has 22 positive cases.

Illinois has 12,262 COVID-19 cases and 307 deaths, with a total of 62,942 persons tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Students who are experiencing symptoms and are on campus should call student health services at 815-753-1311.

Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 or have had contact with someone diagnosed or under evaluation are advised to stay home and call their healthcare provider, according to the news release.

