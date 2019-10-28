Cupcakes and Conversation Preview

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, NIU will be holding a Cupcakes and Conversations meeting. This is a chance for students and teachers to sit down, eat delicious sugary cupcakes and talk about important school matters.
This is aimed at first and second year students who want the chance to meet professors, network a little and help plan for the future. Students are needing help with these matters now more than ever. This involves looking at majors, managing G.P.As and looking at possible future courses.
The event is being run by the First- and Second-Year Experience department. This department's job is to make life for students new to NIU easier through various events.
Another upcoming First- and Second-Year event is the Study Abroad Speed Dating event on Nov. 20, 2019. This event is aimed towards helping first and second year students who want to ask questions and find out about Study Abroad programs being offered at NIU.
Cupcakes and Conversations is being held at Altgeld Hall, in Room 100 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.