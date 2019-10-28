On Wednesday, Oct. 30, NIU will be holding a Cupcakes and Conversations meeting. This is a chance for students and teachers to sit down, eat delicious sugary cupcakes and talk about important school matters.

This is aimed at first and second year students who want the chance to meet professors, network a little and help plan for the future. Students are needing help with these matters now more than ever. This involves looking at majors, managing G.P.As and looking at possible future courses. 

The event is being run by the First- and Second-Year Experience department. This department's job is to make life for students new to NIU easier through various events. 

Another upcoming First- and Second-Year event is the Study Abroad Speed Dating event on Nov. 20, 2019. This event is aimed towards helping first and second year students who want to ask questions and find out about Study Abroad programs being offered at NIU. 

Cupcakes and Conversations is being held at Altgeld Hall, in Room 100 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

More News Stories

News

Spring 2020 registration to open

  • Naj Edwards | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — Registration for spring 2020 classes will be open to all students Monday. Students can register as early as Nov. 4. Open enrollment begins Nov. 15 with no appointment needed.

News

Tax scam targets Social Security numbers

  • Jordan Radloff | Contributor
  • Updated

A new form of tax scamming is threatening the safety of taxpayers by targeting Social Security numbers. The Office Lead of H&R Block in Sycamore, Carme Gregory, warned the DeKalb and Sycamore community of new tax scammers in a June 2017 news release. However, the problem is still happening now.

News

Cupcakes and Conversation Preview

  • Updated

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, NIU will be holding a Cupcakes and Conversations meeting. This is a chance for students and teachers to sit down, eat delicious sugary cupcakes and talk about important school matters.

DeKalb Public Library to host game night
News
featured

DeKalb Public Library to host game night

  • Kyle Mathas | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — On the week of Halloween, the DeKalb Public Library will be hosting a game night with games and snacks. The game night will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Bilder Family Meeting Room.