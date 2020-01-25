DeKALB — An 18-year-old from DeKalb has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder following a shooting in the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive late Thursday night.
Friday afternoon the DeKalb Police Department arrested and charged Adam D. Koertner, according to an NIU safety bulletin.
Koertner is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail, according to a DeKalb Police Department news release.
Koertner was denied bail Saturday morning at the DeKalb County Courthouse, according to court records. He will appear in front of a judge Tuesday morning for a second hearing at the courthouse.
The shooting was reported to have occurred at 11:18 p.m. Thursday, according to an NIU safety bulletin. The DeKalb Police Department and NIU Police Department issued a safety alert Thursday night asking residents to avoid the area.
Officers provided medical care for the man who was found shot in the lower abdomen upon arrival at the hallway of 835 Edgebrook Drive until the DeKalb Fire Department arrived, according to the news release.
The man died Friday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, the release said. The man has not yet been identified.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, NIU Police Department, Sycamore Police Department and the DeKalb County State’s Attorney Office assisted in the investigation.