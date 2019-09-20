The DeKalb County Democratic Party will host a potential candidate informational social 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 205 N. Second St. in DeKalb. Those interested in running for a local office or becoming a precinct committee person with the party will receive information at the free event, according to a press release.
Elected officials and members of the party will be there to answer questions and have discussions, and additional guidance on how to become involved in presidential campaigns or local organizing will be provided to those who attend.
Minorities, women, and those from traditionally underrepresented communities are particularly encouraged to attend, in order to promote stronger representation of the community and offer diverse perspectives, the press release states.
Those who cannot attend the event may still contact DeKalb County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Luebke at 815-757-3823 or DeKalb County Board Chairman Mark Pietrowski at 815-762-2054 for information on how to run.
Those with questions may also email: info@dekalbcountydemocrats.org or markpietrowski@gmail.com.