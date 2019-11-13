DeKALB — The DeKalb City Council looks to “stay business friendly,” passing an amendment to a proposed cannabis ordinance at the Nov. 12 city council meeting.
According to meeting documents, those interested in cannabis businesses other than dispensaries are tasked with proposing a text amendment to the City’s Unified Development Ordinance as part of a zoning application. The text amendment must be in compliance with all State of Illinois statutes and regulations in order to be considered.
Prior to the amendment, the ordinance would have prohibited every cannabis business except dispensaries.
During the Oct. 28 meeting, Alderperson Carolyn Morris said the wording prohibiting the other types of businesses didn’t reflect the openness that the council originally expressed.
“We’re more interested in sending a positive message up-front,” Alderman Mike Verbic said during the discussion.
City manager Bill Nicklas said that the council’s focus is on dispensaries but they are open to learning about the other types of cannabis businesses.
“Those are things that we want to learn more about from the state level and from other experiences around the state,” Nicklas said.