mayorfilephoto

In this Oct. 28 photo, Mayor Jerry Smith listens to council proceedings in the DeKalb Municipal Building, 200 South Second Street.

 Fernando Lopez

DeKALB — The DeKalb City Council looks to “stay business friendly,” passing an amendment to a proposed cannabis ordinance at the Nov. 12 city council meeting.

According to meeting documents, those interested in cannabis businesses other than dispensaries are tasked with proposing a text amendment to the City’s Unified Development Ordinance as part of a zoning application. The text amendment must be in compliance with all State of Illinois statutes and regulations in order to be considered.

Prior to the amendment, the ordinance would have prohibited every cannabis business except dispensaries.

During the Oct. 28 meeting, Alderperson Carolyn Morris said the wording prohibiting the other types of businesses didn’t reflect the openness that the council originally expressed.

“We’re more interested in sending a positive message up-front,” Alderman Mike Verbic said during the discussion.

City manager Bill Nicklas said that the council’s focus is on dispensaries but they are open to learning about the other types of cannabis businesses.

“Those are things that we want to learn more about from the state level and from other experiences around the state,” Nicklas said.

More News Stories

News

Mayor addresses demand laid out by protestors

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter

DeKALB — Mayor Jerry Smith has begun working on the list of demands that protesters delivered to him and Interim Police Chief Petragallo on Saturday during a rally and march to the DeKalb Police Department.

S.I.S.T.E.R.S. to host annual Tribute to BLAK Men
News

S.I.S.T.E.R.S. to host annual Tribute to BLAK Men

  • Chris Plumery | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — Sisters Interacting Soulfully through Thoughts Emotions and Realism to attain Self-awareness will host the 41st annual Tribute to BLAK Men 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be held in the Duke Ellington Ballroom at the Holmes Student Center, 340 Carroll Ave.

The Gender and Sexual Resource Center to host Transgender Day of Remembrance
News

The Gender and Sexual Resource Center to host Transgender Day of Remembrance

  • Mikah Walker | Contributor
  • Updated

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is an annual observance on Nov. 20 to honor the memory of the transgender people who lost their lives from anti-transgender violence in the past year. Each year, the campus remembers those lost, honors resilience in the Transgender community and gives sp…

News

Administration encourages political engagement at luncheon

  • Ashley Dwy | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — Chief of Staff Matt Streb discussed NIU’s participation in the Democracy Challenge, a bipartisan approach to increasing voter registration and voting turnout, Friday in the Holmes Student Center Capitol Room for the Huskies Vote luncheon.