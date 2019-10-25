DeKalb High School to host Dr. Eduardo Cabrera

DeKalb— The DeKalb History Center and Parent University will be hosting author Dr. Eduardo Cabrera 6:30 pm on Oct 28. The event will be at DeKalb High School in the Forum room.
Cabrera is doing a presentation in Spanish on his book “9 Cuentos de inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos.” This translates to "9 Short Stories of Immigrants in the United States." The book features the real life stories of immigrants who came to the U.S. for a better life for themselves and their families.The goal of the presentation is to create awareness of the tribulations immigrants experience and how they contribute to society, according to the DeKalb county History website.
Outside of being an author, Cabrera works at Millikin University in St.Louis, Missouri. At Millikin, he is a Spanish Professor and is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages, according to the website.
Cabrera is currently the Chief Reader for AP Spanish Literature and Culture appointed by the College Board of Educational Testing Service, according to the website.
For more information call (815) 895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.