DeKalb house fire causes $200,000 worth of damage

DeKALB — A fire that started in the basement of a house in the 700 block of Leonard Avenue Saturday morning has caused a family to lose their home and resulted in over $200,000 worth of damage. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by DeKalb Fire Investigators. All residents of the home made it out of the house, according to a DeKalb Fire Department news release.

Two residents were evaluated by paramedics and one was transported by a Cortland ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. 

Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke coming from the home and firefighters tried to contain the fire from the basement. The firefighters were forced to evacuate the residence once the structure of the home started to deteriorate, according to the release. The fire was contained and didn’t spread to any neighboring homes. 

Fire departments from Cortland, Genoa, Malta, Maple Park, Shabbona and Sycamore assisted to help contain the fire, according to the release. 

Following the fire, the family will be assisted by the American Red Cross, according to the release.

