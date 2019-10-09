DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith is requesting suggestions from the community on who might be open to filling the term of Fourth Ward Alderman Pat Fagan. His seat was resigned as of Sept. 26.
The next aldermanic elections are in April 2021 according to City Manager Raymond Munch. The delegate must have lived in the city at minimum a year and with no criminal background.
Interested parties should send in a letter of interest with a resume. This information must be sent to Mayor Smith at 200 S. Fourth St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 or email jerry.smith@cityofdekalb.com. Applications are due Friday, Oct. 11.