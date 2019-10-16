DeKalb police add charges to Strobert case

Strobert

The DeKalb police department charged Brenton C. Strobert, 26, with additional charges, on top of 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

DeKALB — The DeKalb Police Department has charged Brenton C. Strobert, 26, with three additional charges on top of ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failing to register as a sex offender, according to a press release from the department.

The DeKalb police department was tapped to assist in an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General’s office, Interim Chief John Petragallo said. The police arrested Strobert Oct. 9 at Lincoln Towers apartments, 1100 W. Lincoln Highway.

The police found a suspicious substance and detonated it off-site late Oct. 9 under supervision of the FBI, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Agency, DeKalb Fire Department and Kane County Bomb Squad.

The release states the police found a storage unit Strobert had access to. Police used a robot and x-ray machine to inspect the contents of the storage unit and appeared to find a fully constructed explosive device, according to the release.

The Kane County Bomb Squad destroyed the materials.

Strobert is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

The DeKalb Police Department has charged Brenton C. Strobert, 26, with three additional charges on top of ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failing to register as a sex offender, according to a press release from the department.

