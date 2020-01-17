DeKalb Police arrest suspects in shots fired report

DeKALB — The DeKalb Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a Jan. 1 report of shots fired in the 900 block of Ridge Drive, according to an NIU safety warning update released Friday.
Calvin Hamilton, 37, of DeKalb, was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and being an armed habitual offender, according to the update.
Taylor Hopper, 24, of DeKalb, was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the update.
The update refers anyone with information related to this incident or who witnessed any suspicious activity to get to a safe location and report it immediately to the NIU Police and Public Safety at 815-753-1212, or the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.
The Northern Star will update as more information becomes available.