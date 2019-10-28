DeKalb Public Library to host game night

DeKALB — On the week of Halloween, the DeKalb Public Library will be hosting a game night with games and snacks. The game night will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Bilder Family Meeting Room.
The event is meant to be a fun outing for friends, family and people with disabilities to gather and enjoy themselves for an hour and a half, according to the DeKalb Public Library website. Simple games will be provided at the event like chess, checkers, Uno and basic card games. Participants are encouraged to bring their own card or board games as well.
This event is open for anyone 13 or above. The DeKalb Public Library has hosted game nights for adults in the past, but this event is geared toward teens, according to the site.
The event is being coordinated by Chicago native Emin, who was diagnosed with relapsed remitting multiple sclerosis in 2006, according to the library's website. After a complication from other medication he was taking, he contracted and survived an infection called progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy.
Participation in the program is free, open to all and no registration is required.