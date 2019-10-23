DeKALB — The DeKalb Public Library is hosting a pumpkin painting event for members of the DeKalb community on Oct. 30.
The event will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. in the library, and is only available for those who are 18 or older, according to the DeKalb Public Library website.
Paint a Pumpkin is a free event with supplies provided by library. The event organizer Cassandra Pilcher said that the event was made possible by donations from friends of the DeKalb Public Library.
This event is part of a series of Halloween themed events at the DeKalb Public Library aimed towards adult library patrons.
For those interested in painting a pumpkin, registration is required ahead of time on the library website. Click here to register.