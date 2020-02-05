Trump Impeachment

In this Tuesday photo, President Donald Trump greets Chief Justice John Roberts as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union speech, at the Capitol in Washington. Roberts is presiding over Trump's impeachment trial which is expected to end in an acquittal.

 Associated Press

DeKALB — A protest against an alleged "cover-up of the Senate Impeachment" of President Donald Trump will be held 5 to 6 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Highway.

A release sent by Meryl Greer Domina, co-chair of local nonprofit 350Kishwaukee, invites DeKalb residents to protest the Republican senators vote to block witnesses in the impeachment trial.

"People should be accountable for their actions," Domina said. "There are many issues and if we should be progressive, we should be progressive all the way."

"To maintain our Democracy we need to ensure a free and fair election in 2020 so those who voted to cover up Trumps' crimes will be held accountable by their constituents," the release reads.

The release states the protest is expected to be nonviolent and all participants should act lawfully.

This is the second protest Domina is putting on, the last happening two weeks ago.

"We had 60 people at our protest two weeks back. It had to do with the impeachment. Rallies took place all over the country."

Contact Domina at 815-758-4827 or merylkgd@gmail.com for more information.

