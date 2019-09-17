The DeKalb Tenant's Association will host a workshop to help renters understand their rights 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 900 Normal Road, according to an email sent from the association.
The email states knowing tenant rights is one of the best ways to protect against landlord abuses.
Attendees can expect to learn information like how to get a security deposit back, how long a landlord has to act on a maintenance request and what tenants can be evicted for, according to the email.
Questions can be submitted before the event to dekalbtenants@gmail.com, in a phone call to 815-216-5695 or to the DeKalb Tenant's Association Facebook page. The email states that questions will remain anonymous.