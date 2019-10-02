On Sunday, the annual CROP hunger walk will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 317 N 4th St. Sign in starts 1 p.m. The walk starts at 2 p.m.
Students, employees, and the community can register at the event or register online at www.crophungerwalk.org/dekalbil.
The walk consists of a 1 mile and 4.25 mile routes. The walk will have two rest stops along the way at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the First Congregational UCC Church.
The walk was renamed Sondra King Memorial Walk under her name in memory for her life. King was an associate professor of nutrition at NIU, specializing in nutrition and neonatal health. She took an interest in developing a food pantry at her own church that was involved with the CROP, according to crop hunger walk website.
"By walking together, we can show solidarity for those that have to walk to food and water everyday," co-coordinator of CROP Hunger Walk Jean Evan said.