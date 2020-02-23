DeKALB — Another heavy dose of snow could be dropping on the county in the next few days.
Several weather models are predicting up to 12 inches of snow accumulation by Wednesday night.
The National Weather Service set a winter storm watch for Tuesday and Wednesday, predicting an 80% chance of precipitation. Tuesday has a high of 36 degrees Farenheit, so that precipitation could be rain until the air cools down into the night.
Uncertainty remains as of early Sunday AM, but there is a potential for a winter storm to affect the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, with significant accumulating snow possible. Keep up to date on the latest forecast as this storm develops. pic.twitter.com/YgqkPuQ0sR— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 23, 2020