DeKALB — Another heavy dose of snow could be dropping on the county in the next few days.

snowsnowsnow

A weather model shows heavy snow accumulation during the week.

Several weather models are predicting up to 12 inches of snow accumulation by Wednesday night. 

The National Weather Service set a winter storm watch for Tuesday and Wednesday, predicting an 80% chance of precipitation. Tuesday has a high of 36 degrees Farenheit, so that precipitation could be rain until the air cools down into the night.

