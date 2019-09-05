Dining hall hours have been modified again, following the first week of operation under the previous hours. Dan Koenen, executive director for campus dining services said these adjustments were made after Campus Dining Services received feedback from students.
Koenen said students expressed their views on the hours through phone calls, Facebook and in- person meetings.
During the first week of classes, the line at New Hall began at the dining hall and ended at the front door of the community center, while the line at Neptune went as far as the lounge.
New Hall and Gilbert dining hall hours were modified Tuesday. Neptune dining will adjust its hours of operation beginning Monday.
“I get why people are upset, but I’m fine with it [the dining hall hours], honestly,” Kristal Angeles, a junior elementary education major, said.
Xavier Smith, a first-year theatre and OMIS major, said the dining hall hours are good overall. The only time it is hard is when students want to eat late at night, Smith said.
Dining hall hours were originally changed for financial reasons and staffing issues, Koenen said. Undergraduate tuition and fees have remained the same for several years, according to the Office of the Bursar website. Because tuition fees have not increased, one of the ways for the university to be financially responsible was to adjust dining hall hours, Koenen said.
Another reason for the initial adjustment was a low number of students eating at the dining halls in the afternoon. Now, New Hall and Gilbert dining are closed between 2 to 4 p.m. This time can be used for staff training, and it allows the campus dining team to get ready for dinner, Koenen said.
A committee comprised of students and staff suggested expanding the hours of Stevenson dining, Koenen said. Previously, Stevenson dining had limited hours of operation. The introduction of the Huskie Block Plan was an additional factor for the change in hours.
The Huskie Block Plan “offers access to more locations across campus and includes a new to-go option,” according to the Campus Dining Services website. Stevenson dining is open later for students with the Huskie Block Plan.
Angeles said she likes the Block Plan because of its convenience. She usually eats at Stevenson dining, and the extended hours are beneficial, she said. Angeles said she understands why people are upset about the dining hall hours, but she is fine with it.
Koenen said there will be an improvement in dining options for students when the Holmes Student Center completes its renovation in late fall.
Beginning Monday, Neptune dining will open 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. It will open 7 a.m to 7 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Neptune will be open late and is located in the central part of campus. Students who have evening classes have a late night dining option nearby, Koenen said.
New Hall dining is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Gilbert dining is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. It is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Gilbert dining is closed Saturdays and Sundays.
Stevenson dining is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. It is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. It is also open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.