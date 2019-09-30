Student cell phone numbers, personal addresses and emails are available by default through NIU’s directory, after an update last week.
NIU updated its online directory, making student information available to those with a university login, but revealing more personal information behind that wall. The older version of the directory did not have an authentication barrier, but student email was the only accessible information.
Students can hide their personal information on the directory through the following steps:
- Go to directory.niu.edu.
- Click “Login” on the right side of the screen.
- Enter your Z-ID and password.
- Once logged in, click “Self-Service” on the left side of the screen.
- Click “Modify your profile.”
- Login again with your Z-ID and password.
- Click “Edit Your Information” to the right of your name.
- Click mark the “Hide” option on each attribute listed.
- Click “Save Changes.”
Chief Information Officer Matt Parks said he will consider making this information unavailable by default. He said the process would take some time, as he has to discuss it through official channels before he could make the change.
Aziz Zeidieh, senior communication major, said he noticed the change last Thursday while trying to look up a professor’s email and was immediately concerned.
“From a social engineering standpoint, you can do a lot of damage with that data,” he said.
Zeidieh said he logged in and set his information to be hidden, but it took at least 12 hours for his data to update.
He said he was able to find the information of someone who had left without graduating NIU three years ago. That person was unable to login to set their information to hidden since his login was no longer valid, he said.
Parks said IT is implementing a system for accounts that will prevent old accounts from staying in the system for long.
For now, students who cannot login but are concerned about their information can call NIU’s IT at 815-753-8100, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and request a password reset, Parks said.