Drafting of shared governance reforms continues

DeKALB — Shared governance continues to be in progress, and more information may be available during the next University Council meeting in December, Richard Siegesmund, Chair of Rules, Governance and Elections Committee, said.
“The specific changes to the constitution bylaws and the Faculty Senate bylaws were distributed to the committee and the committee is reviewing them. We are meeting later this month, so at the next [University Council] meeting there should be a report back to University Council,” Siegesmund said.
Linda Saborio, Faculty Advisory Council to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, promoted a conference titled “Advancing College Access and Affordability in Today’s Global Economy,” occurring on Nov. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at DePaul University.
“This event will be an exchange of ideas about the role of instructional materials in the 21st century with key post secondary stakeholders,” Saborio said.
Naomi Bolden, President of SA talked about their office’s transition from the Campus Life Building to the Holmes Student Center by next semester.
“We’re very excited about moving over,” Bolden said. “We think we will have more input and more interaction with the student body. We’re hoping more people will come visit us to see what we’re doing, or try to hop in and try to figure out where they can sit in with the SA.”
The SA is also co-sponsoring The Soul and Mental Health of a Nation: A Discussion on Mass Shootings, Mental Health, and White Supremacy on Nov. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Gabel Hall’s Cavan Auditorium.
The SA passed two resolutions within two weeks. One was for all four mental health resources available to students to be on the syllabi that professors hand out, and the other was a “No Plastic November” initiative, Ian Pearson, Speaker of the Senate, said.
According to a previous Northern Star article, this no plastic initiative could save more than 36,000 pounds of plastic throughout the month.
With this initiative, the committee is promoting an app called JouleBug, which has group challenges that encourage sustainable living choices. It tracks how much plastic is being saved by the user whenever the user takes a picture of their sustainable living choice. The app is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play.