NIU's chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, an international English honor society, will host a hot chocolate fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the MLK Commons, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway.

Students will be welcome to free hot chocolate, Halloween candy and mystery books, though donations will also be accepted, according to Huskie Link.

Sigma Tau Delta aims to award recognition for high achievement in English language and literature, foster English literacy and demonstrate high standards of academic excellence, according to its website.

For more information about the fundraiser, contact Z1758828@students.niu.edu.

