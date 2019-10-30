The Environmental Studies Department is partnering with Goodwill of Northern Illinois to help promote their "Halloween Comes Alive at Goodwill!"
The university event calendar shows a post from Environmental Studies to shop for Halloween costumes and decorations at the DeKalb location Goodwill store between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1.
The goal of the promotion is to encourage members of the DeKalb community to shop for their Halloween costumes from the selection of donated clothing at Goodwill, according to the university events calendar.
Environmental Studies is encouraging students to shop at Goodwill for their costumes to reuse donated items rather than shopping for brand new costumes. The event post says that these repurposed costumes cost much less than brand new ones, are more unique and help reduce waste of throwing out old costumes.
The post also mentions that Goodwill is selling low cost Halloween decorations which students can use to decorate their dorms or homes.
"Goodwill of Northern Illinois is one of the greenest organizations in the DeKalb area," Melissa Burlingame, assistant director of Environmental Studies, said. "Supporting them helps support the local community as well. They are striving for zero waste and environmental sustainability. We have been putting up flyers around campus promoting their Halloween costumes since the beginning of October."
Goodwill of Northern Illinois's website states that they have many unique choices for Halloween costumes, and a selection of different regular clothing items can be combined to create a costume as well.
The 2019 Goodwill Halloween Look Book showcases the various costume options offered in the store: http://www.goodwillni.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/2019_Halloween_Look_Book_Lower_Resolution.pdf