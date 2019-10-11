DeKALB — The OpenDoor Coffee Truck made its way to NIU 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday on the corner of Lucinda Avenue and Gilbert Drive.
The family-owned and -operated business sold coffee, espresso and baked goods out of a truck.
“My wife Stephanie and I are on this journey trying to figure out what the next best step it is,” said owner Nick Bradac. “Phase one was starting a business selling coffee and phase two was being out and about with the coffee truck.”
Students gathered between classes to buy coffee and get to know the baristas inside the coffee truck. Brianna Walneck, senior and special education major, said she heard about this event from Instagram and added that coffee makes her happy.
Junior biochemistry major Hayley Killough ordered the most popular coffee sold: the Malibu Cold Brew.
“The coffee truck started three or four months ago, and I was a barista previously in Colorado,” said Head Barista Matthew Deister. “I met Nick and Stephanie at church, and we connected instantly.”
Creating a community in a place for students to visit the coffee truck was the main focus, Deister said.
“We came up with the name OpenDoor Coffee as we were talking to people on how we wanted the name to be about openness and involving others,” said Bradac.
The OpenDoor Coffee truck has been at the Farmer’s Market every Thursday. Last Thursday was the first time the OpenDoor Coffee truck came to NIU and sold a variety of coffee drinks to students.
“The goal in coming to DeKalb was to do business differently while selling coffee. The business is about the dollars, but we are about the people,” Bradac said.
The Bradac family said they will be buying a shop for their business in Genoa soon.
The OpenDoor Coffee Truck will be parked by Gilbert Hall every Thursday, Bradac said.