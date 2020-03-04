FAQ: How to vote in the primary election

DeKALB — Early voting is open for the Illinois 2020 primary election. The Northern Star has compiled a list of questions that might come up during the election.
When is it?
The Illinois primary election will be March 17. The polls will open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m. you will be allowed to vote.
What is the presidential primary?
Every state holds a primary election between February and September to nominate candidates for the General Election in November.
In primary elections, voters nominate a candidate for their party for each public office up for election in November. A party choice must be made in a general primary election.
The primary will decide who gets to run for president in the November election.
Early voting
Early voting is open now though March 16. The deadline for registered voters to apply for the vote-by-mail ballot in DeKalb County is March 13.
Where are the polling stations?
Voters can take advantage of early and grace period voting through March 14 at Kirkland Village Hall, 511 W. Main St., Kirkland, and the Sandwich Fire Station, 310 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.
Voters can use early and grace period voting through March 16 at the Sycamore Campus – Legislative Center in the Gathertorium, 200 N. Main St., Sycamore, DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St. and the Holmes Student Center’s Gallery Lounge on the main floor.
What do I do if I run into problems voting?
If you run into any issues voting or have questions about the process, call the Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE for English only, 888-VE-Y-VOTA for either English or Spanish and 888-API-VOTE for English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu and Tagalog.
Who can vote?
To be eligible to vote you must:
•Be a U.S. Citizen.
•Be 17 years old on or before the date of the General Primary and turn 18 on or before the date of the General Election.
•Live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day.
•Not be serving a sentence of confinement a result of conviction.
•Not claim the right to vote anywhere else.
Registering
To register to vote, you must have your Illinois driver’s license or state ID, the issue date of your identification, the last four digits of your Social Security number and your date of birth.
Online voter registration has ended. The regular registration period for the online voter registration system will reopen March 19.
If you would like to register or update your existing registration for the election, you can use grace period registration.
Election Day Registration Center
DeKalb County has three Election day Registration Centers where DeKalb County residents may register for the first time, change their address or do a name change and vote. Two forms of identification are required, with at least one containing a DeKalb County residential address. Registered voters must vote at their assigned polling places.
The Election Day Registration Centers include: DeKalb County Administration Building, 110 E. Sycamore St., Sycamore, Holmes Student Center’s Heritage Room and the DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St., DeKalb. Election Day Registration Centers are open from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.