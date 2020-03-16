Federal Reserve cuts interest rates

DeKALB — The Federal Reserve cut interest rates Sunday to a range of 0% to 0.25% in the midst of growing risks to the U.S. economy introduced by the coronavirus outbreak.

This is the second rate cut the Fed has made this month. On March 3, the Fed brought the federal funds target rate down to 1% to 1.25%, marking its first emergency cut since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The Fed’s move to cut interest rates to near zero wasn’t unforeseen. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group, a foreign exchange company, indicated Friday that over 85% of investors were betting target interest rates would be lowered by another 100 basis points, or 1%, by March 18, the date of the Fed’s next scheduled policy meeting.

The easing of interest rates could be of benefit to local businesses with outstanding loans, but a lack of patronage due to the outbreak could limit the effect, DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas said in a phone call Saturday.

“I think the Fed’s thinking is that, in the short term, the easing makes money more available, but of course there’s still debt there,” he said. “So, if customers aren’t walking in because they’re concerned about being in close proximity to others, then all the easing isn’t going to be the solution.”

Nicklas said there has been a mix of reactions from local consumers over the coronavirus outbreak, noting that more people are stocking up on dry goods and toilet paper at grocery stores and fewer patrons are dining in at restaurants.

“I’m a frequent visitor to our local restaurants, and I have noticed the falloff in patronage,” he said. “I think some people are just deciding that they want to minimize their interactions.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all restaurants in Illinois to cease dine-in operations beginning Monday through March 30 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Delivery and pick-up options will still be available, he said.

Despite looming economic uncertainties, President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration Friday regarding the coronavirus pandemic appears to have alleviated some fears of investment, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,985 points, or 9.36%, following Trump’s announcement.

The Dow had plummeted 2,352.6 points, or 9.99%, on Thursday, marking its worst performance since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

