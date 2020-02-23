Fire causes $1 million in damages

The roof of Standard Roofing Company, 1100 S. Seventh St., collapsed from a fire Friday.

 Noah Thornburgh

DeKALB — A local industrial fire caused nearly $1 million in damage but resulted in no casualties, the DeKalb Fire Department reported Saturday.

Burn marks on the Standard Roofing Company building's siding.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Friday at Standard Roofing Company, 1100 S. Seventh St. It took firefighters from DeKalb and nine other nearby departments three hours to bring the fire under control, according to the fire department.

The scene was cleared at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the Associated Press. DeKalb Fire Chief Jeff McMaster said he would be leading the investigation into what caused the fire.

McMaster couldn’t be reached for direct comment Saturday afternoon.

